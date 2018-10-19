Catholic World News

Vatican rules: Cardinal Ladaria will not testify in French court

October 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has informed French authorities that Cardinal Luis Ladaria Ferrer, the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, will not testify in a French court at the trial of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon. The French cardinal is charged with failing to take action against a priest who was found guilty of abuse; court documents show that Cardinal Ladaria wrote to Cardinal Barbarin, recommending that he take action “while avoiding public scandal.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!