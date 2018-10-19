Catholic World News

Your iPhone is feeding the global arms trade, Ethiopian cardinal says at Synod

October 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel of Addis Abeba is head of the Ethiopian Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church that uses the Alexandrian liturgical rite and is in full communion with the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!