Themes of Synod press briefing: ‘digital missionaries,’ listening, and conversion

October 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On October 17, the prior of the Taizé Ecumenical Community (France), the abbot general of the Cistercian order, the bishop of Reykjavík (Iceland), and a delegate from the World Communion of Reformed Churches spoke with the press.

