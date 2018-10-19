Catholic World News

‘I believe the Lord wants a change in the Church,’ Pope told Lithuanian Jesuits

October 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The conversation, whose transcript has just been released, took place during the Pope’s recent apostolic journey to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. “I have said many times that a perversion of the Church today is clericalism,” the Pope said. “But 50 years ago the Second Vatican Council said this clearly: the Church is the People of God.... I know that the Lord wants the Council to make headway in the Church. Historians tell us that it takes 100 years for a Council to be applied. We are halfway there. So, if you want to help me, do whatever it takes to move the Council forward in the Church.”

