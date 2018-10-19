Catholic World News

Pope discusses abuse scandal in meeting with Italian seminarians

October 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis described the abuse scandal as “a global scandal, that makes one reflect on the human sacrifices of children as pagans once did.” He added, “The greatest scandal, to me, is the frivolous priest.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!