Catholic World News
Vatican: no plans for papal visit to Taiwan despite repeated invitation
October 19, 2018
Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: During a recent visit to Rome, Taiwan’s deputy president, Chen Chien-jen, invited Pope Francis to visit Taiwan.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
