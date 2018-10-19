Catholic World News

Vietnam upholds Catholic activist’s harsh prison sentence

October 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “My deeds will be judged by history,” said John Baptist Le Dinh Luong, a human rights activist. “I will be happy to be in prison if the nation grows up in freedom and democracy.”

