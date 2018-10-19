Catholic World News

Pope Francis says he is open to visiting North Korea

October 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his remarks in an October 18 meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

