In Jharkhand, a Christian doctor arrested for ‘forced conversion’ of a child

October 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The eastern Indian state of Jharkand (map) is 68% Hindu, 15% Muslim, and 4% Christian, with nearly 12% adhering to the indigenous Sarna religion.

