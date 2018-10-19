Catholic World News

Diocese of Buffalo’s seminary blamed for sexual culture among priests

October 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Joseph Gatto, appointed president-rector of Christ the King Seminary in 2014, has been placed on leave following an allegation of misconduct with an adult.

