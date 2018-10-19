Catholic World News

FBI agents investigating Buffalo clergy abuse claims in federal probe

October 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Buffalo News

CWN Editor's Note: “As far as we know, our response has nothing to do with the current Pennsylvania investigation that has just begun,” a spokeswoman for the Diocese of Buffalo said.

