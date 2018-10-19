Catholic World News

Federal prosecutors open clergy abuse probe in Pennsylvania

October 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “This is the first time I have ever heard of a federal investigation into child sexual abuse in a Catholic diocese or church,” said a prominent victims’ attorney. The federal investigation “is no surprise considering the horrific misconduct detailed in the statewide grand jury report,” the Diocese of Greensburg said in a statement.

