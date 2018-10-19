Catholic World News
Church in Niger’s capital ransacked and burned
October 19, 2018
» Continue to this story on Barnabas Fund
CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 19 million is 80% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!