Catholic World News

Catholic cemetery desecrated in Israel

October 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Jerusalem Post

CWN Editor's Note: “Such an attack is an insult to God and humanity because a cemetery is a sacred place,” said Bishop Boulos Marcuzzo, Latin Patriarchal Vicar for Jerusalem. “We ask that the police take the necessary action to stop these attacks.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!