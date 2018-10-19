Catholic World News

Prelate welcomes re-authorization of anti-HIV funding

October 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Although we have principled concerns about certain aspects of PEPFAR and the Global Fund prevention activities that we find inconsistent with Catholic teaching and do not implement or advocate for those activities, overall PEPFAR is one of the most successful global health programs in history,” Archbishop Timothy Broglio, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, said in reference to the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria.

