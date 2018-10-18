Catholic World News

Brazilian presidential contender pledges to maintain law against abortion

October 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: Jair Bolsonaro, a leading candidate in Brazil’s presidential race, has promised that, if elected, he will maintain the country’s laws against elective abortion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!