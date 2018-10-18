Catholic World News

Chinese bishop at Synod was member of National People’s Congress

October 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: One of the Chinese bishops participating in this month’s Synod has served three terms in the National People’s Congress. Bishop Joseph Guo Jincai supported a measure to enshrine socialism in the Chinese constitution.

