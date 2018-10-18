Catholic World News

1st international dialogue between Catholic, Buddhist nuns held in Taiwan

October 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the 5-day event was “Contemplative Action and Active Contemplation: Buddhist and Christian Nuns in Dialogue.” The gathering took place at Fo Guang Shan Buddhist Monstery (photograph) in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

