Catholic World News

Cardinal Kasper laments xenophobia, nationalism, ‘America first’

October 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: “The xenophobia that spreads throughout Europe today is in clear contradiction with the Bible and the Christian conception of man, according to which every person has their value and must be accepted in a humane manner,” the 85-year-old German prelate said. “Politics today is extremely selfish: America first, Italy first, Germany first ... I grew up at a time marked by unbridled nationalism. I was a child during the Third Reich. All these challenges are interconnected today and generate fears.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!