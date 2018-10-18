Catholic World News

French parish desecrated

October 18, 2018

Continue to this story on Actu.fr (French)

CWN Editor's Note: The desecration took place in Saint-Cyr-l’École, in the suburbs of Paris.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

