Activists attack church in Chile’s capital as Mass is being celebrated

October 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on ACI Prensa (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2016, activists from the indigenous Mapuche people have engaged in a campaign of attacks against Catholic and Protestant churches.

