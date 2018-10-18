Catholic World News

Fear grips churches in northeastern Kenya as Muslim extremists kill 2 Christian teachers

October 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Morning Star News

CWN Editor's Note: One of the victims was Catholic, the other Pentecostal. Kenya, a nation of 48 million, is 60% Protestant, 23% Catholic, and 11% Muslim. The jihadist group Al-Shabaab, founded in 2006 and most active in Somalia and Yemen, is suspected in the attack.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!