In eastern Ukraine, pro-Russian separatists seize houses of worship

October 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Separatists in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (map) have seized two Baptist churches, a mosque, and a house of worship used by Jehovah’s Witnesses.

