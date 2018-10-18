Catholic World News
Christianity in Iraq ‘one wave of persecution’ from extinction, archbishop says
October 18, 2018
Continue to this story on The Tablet
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Habib Hormuz Al-Naufali, 58, was named the Chaldean Catholic archbishop of Basra in 2014.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
