Prelate welcomes court decision striking down death penalty in State of Washington

October 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We join the Catholic Bishops of Washington, the Washington State Catholic Conference, the Catholic Mobilizing Network, and all people of good will in welcoming this development and persevering in the work to end the death penalty,” said Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice (Florida), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development.

