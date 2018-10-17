Catholic World News

‘Underground’ bishop elected to lead local Patriotic Catholic group in China

October 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Han Zhihai of Lanzhou, a leader of the “underground” Church, has been elected a local president of the Catholic Patriotic Association. The local organization has disavowed the recent accord between the Vatican and Beijing.

