British bishops’ overseas charity cited for poor handling of abuse complaints

October 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: CAFOD, the overseas relief agency administered by the British bishops’ conference, has been removed from a list of approved international charities, because of failing grades on the handling of abuse complaints against aid workers.

