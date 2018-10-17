Catholic World News

$1.2M settlement for former Atlanta fire chief, dismissed for writing Bible study criticizing homosexual acts

October 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Kelvin Cochran, who served as US Fire Administrator during President Barack Obama’s first term, was dismissed from his position as Atlanta’s fire chief in 2015 after he criticized homosexual acts in a men’s Bible study book on marriage.

