Synod press briefing: homosexuality, refugees, openness to change

October 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The heads of the Jesuit, Dominican, and Conventual Franciscan orders addressed the press on October 15, as did Ms. Silvia Teresa Retamales Morales, a Chilean youth who “said that young people say that the Church should not discriminate against minorities—especially people of different sexual orientations.” The head of the Dominican order, Father Bruno Cadoré, added “that a hallmark of the Church is that it is open to change, orientated towards the future.”

