Ukrainian Catholic leader: Pope’s action on China, Ecumenical Patriarch’s action on Ukraine are healing acts

October 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk referred to Pope Francis granting full communion to “millions of simple faithful, simple Catholic Christians in China who in this way have returned to the womb of the mother Church,” as well as to the Ecumenical Patriarch granting “communion with the Church of Christ to almost 20 million Ukrainians ... What I perceive as a pastor is that, finally, this question has been resolved: will the members of these non-canonical [Ukrainian] churches have eternal salvation or not? Only the Orthodox had the faculties and power to respond to that.”

