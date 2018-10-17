Catholic World News

Pope releases video for October missionary prayer intention

October 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s October prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that consecrated religious men and women may bestir themselves, and be present among the poor, the marginalized, and those who have no voice.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!