Pope warns against ‘rigid’ laity, priests, and bishops

October 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Always, under or behind rigidity, there are problems, grave problems,” the Pontiff preached during his October 16 weekday Mass. “Jesus is not there. The spirit of the world is there ... Be careful around those who are rigid. Be careful around Christians—be they laity, priests, bishops—who present themselves as so ‘perfect,’ rigid. Be careful.”

