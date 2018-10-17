Catholic World News

Drugs, persecution are themes of Synod press briefing

October 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jaime Spengler of Porto Alegre (Brazil) and Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, spoke at the October 16 briefing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!