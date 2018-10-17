Catholic World News

Watering down Church teaching won’t attract young people, Cardinal Sarah tells Synod

October 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah is the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!