State Dept. official meets with Ukrainian Catholic leader

October 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, expressed his” hopes for the Ukrainian people to end the war in Ukraine” and “support of the international partners in the Ukrainian state’s desire to protect themselves from Russian aggression.”

