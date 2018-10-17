Catholic World News

Orthodox patriarch of Antioch calls for pan-Orthodox council to address disunity

October 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: The Orthodox patriarch Antioch ranks third in order of seniority among the heads of Orthodox churches. Neither the Moscow Patriarchate nor the Patriarchate of Antioch attended the 2016 pan-Orthodox council.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!