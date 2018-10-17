Catholic World News
Major Orthodox split: official statement of the Russian Orthodox Church
October 17, 2018
» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate
CWN Editor's Note: The Holy Synod of the Russia Orthodox Church—the largest of the Orthodox churches—was responding to this announcement from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, which holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: garedawg -
Today 10:38 AM ET USA
This is why these poor guys need a Pope. Of course, the Pope might then put Moscow under Kiev, since Kiev is older.