In message to FAO, Pope urges international mandates against hunger

October 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The poor cannot wait,” said Pope Francis, in a message to the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), for World Food Day. The Pontiff said that plans to eliminate world hunger “require international entities, like the FAO, to engage responsibly with member states” so that they will carry out their mandates.

