Catholic World News

Major Orthodox split: Moscow breaks ties with Constantinople

October 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church has officially broken off communion with the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, after the latter announced plans to recognize a self-governing Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!