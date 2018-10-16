Catholic World News

Top Egyptian imam meets with Pontiff

October 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 16 with Sheikh Ahmad al Tayyib, the head of Al Azhar University in Egypt, the world’s leading institution of Sunni Islam scholarship. It was their fourth personal meeting.

