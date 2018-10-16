Catholic World News
‘Coexistence group’ tears down cross on Greek island that receives migrants, refugees
October 16, 2018
» Continue to this story on Greek City Times
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited the island of Lesvos in April 2016.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
