Catholic World News

October 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Greek City Times

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited the island of Lesvos in April 2016.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!