Brazilian bishops decry intolerance, militarization

October 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “In the current electoral process, an anti-democratic movement wounds the supreme values ensured by the Constitution, appeals to hatred and violence, puts citizens against citizens and demonizes opponents,” Caritas and the bishops’ social pastoral commission warned.

