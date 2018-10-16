Catholic World News

In India, 7 Christians on trial for 2008 murder of Hindu leader

October 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Following the murder of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati, some 100 Christians died, and 50,000 fled their homes, during a 2008 anti-Christian pogrom in the eastern Indian state of Odisha (Orissa). Maoists claimed responsibility for the murder, but Christians are on trial.

