Synod fathers to vote on final document paragraph by paragraph; 1st draft already prepared

October 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Rather than waiting for the drafting committee to do its work, the Synod office prepared its own working text to put before the group,” John Allen reported. “To some, that’s likely going to sound like an exercise in stacking the deck, essentially confronting the committee with a fait accompli.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

