Bishop Barron, at Synod, rues superficial religion texts, says gays and lesbians should be called to conversion

October 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church’s first move in regard to everybody, in regard to gay and lesbians, is to reach out and say … ‘You are a beloved child of God,’” the Los Angeles auxiliary bishop said. “Now, having said that, the Church also calls people to conversion. So Jesus calls, but then he always moves people to fullness of life, and so the Church also has a set of moral demands to everybody, and it calls them to conversion.”

