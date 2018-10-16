Catholic World News

At Synod, young participants discuss youth ministry, Iraq, scouting

October 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “In order to teach justice and mercy to our young people, the Church must first be a place of justice and mercy for our young people,” said Joseph Moeono-Kolio of Samoa. “Young people are tired of Pharisees, we need fathers.”

