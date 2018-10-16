Catholic World News

Synod press briefing: bishops apologize to youth, cardinal says African issues have been overlooked

October 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On October 13, Cardinal Wilfrid Napier of South Africa, Cardinal Juan José Omella of Barcelona, and Ms. Corina Fiore Mortola Rodríguez, a lecturer in Song for Musical Theater in Guadalajara, spoke to the press.

