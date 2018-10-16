Catholic World News

‘The message of St. Óscar Romero is addressed to all without exception,’ Pope tells pilgrims

October 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: St. Óscar Romero “repeated strongly that every Catholic must be a martyr, because martyr means witness, that is, a witness of God’s message to men,” Pope Francis told pilgrims from El Salvador. “On one occasion, he referred to confirmation as to the ‘sacrament of martyrs.’”

