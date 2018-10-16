Catholic World News

At Synod, Polish bishops weigh in on discernment

October 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Marian Florczyk “emphasized that discernment does not mean approving every young person and each one’s actions or thoughts, but rather showing show people, in freedom and in truth, the moral value of their deeds,” according to the report.

