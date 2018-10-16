Catholic World News

Young people want a passionate faith that is ‘intellectually and practically reliable,’ English bishop says at Synod

October 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Church in England and Wales

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark O’Toole of Plymouth is chairman of the Bishops’ Conference Department for Evangelization and Catechesis.

